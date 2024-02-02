Takeoff Wax Figure By Mr. Officials Leaves Fans Mesmerized

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of the late rapper Takeoff were stunned after seeing the MC come to life in an impressive wax figure.

During an interview with Cleveland’s Z107.9, Mr. Officials revealed the project took seven months to complete and the cost of the immaculate project, was upwards of $100,000. The sculptor said despite his urge to re-invest his money into his personal needs, he leaned into God’s voice.

Mr.Officials.LLC shared the heartfelt story behind the work of art and why it also signified “new beginnings.”

“I haven’t posted in a while and here’s why,” the narration of the Takeoff video begins. “I’m grieving and I’m mourning and I didn’t even know it. Some of you may or may not notice that I’m closing my business after three years. I’m losing my car, it’s on its last wheel. I’m driving a 14-year-old car and I soon won’t have that. I’ll be homeless if all goes well. Now before you begin to feel sorry for me, I’m okay. My gift will make room for me because it always has, and even with all my losses I still believe that this is my year.”

“I’ve heard God say over and over, ‘Finish what you started,’” the narration continued. “So I thought well maybe I could finish some sculptures. I could finish working on some projects that I started on, but it’s way too expensive and like I said, I need a new car. He kept saying to me, ‘This is not about you. Your gift is to inspire. Finish what you started.’ So, as I continued to finish working on projects, I began to grieve and mourn the individuals that I was working on. Crying while creating, this young man I’ve been working on is deceased, and yet I still feel a sense to pray for him.

The behind-the-scenes video concluded with the lesson Mr. Officials felt was behind it all, the push to keep going.

“Praying for his soul, praying for his family, friends, and band members. That’s when it hit me. This will be the year that I take off. God was using me in the life and legacy of the late rapper Takeoff to let me know that he has not forgotten about me. And what’s funny is this isn’t even my prayer. My prayer is not to have a new house, or a new car or a new business. My prayer is for this to be your year of Takeoff. Your job will go to another level. Your marriage will go to another level. Even your finances and health will increase. I believe that this will be the year to Takeoff,” the narration concluded.

This isn’t the first time Mr. Officials has gone viral, in 2022 he set the internet ablaze for creating a life-size wax figure for the late Nipsey Hussle that took him nine months to finish.

The wax figure comes over a year after the artist was tragically gunned down in downtown Houston. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was tragically shot and killed during an altercation in Houston in 2022. He was 28 years old. Patrick Clark was arrested and charged with the shooting last year but was released from jail on a $1 million bond.

Takeoff Wax Figure By Mr. Officials Leaves Fans Mesmerized was originally published on hiphopwired.com