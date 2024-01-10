Doctor of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzise takes over our classroom to analyze the recent exposure of famous Black men allegedly involved in inappropriate behavior. He will explain why so many people are invested in the allegations and if these episodes are detrimental to the Black Community. Before Dr. Jeff, attorney Cathy Middleton will discuss the issues some Black Fathers face when fighting for their children in Family Court plus Baltimore Activist Brother Jabari will check in.
Dr. Jeff Menzise, Attorney Cathy Middleton & Brother Jabari l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
