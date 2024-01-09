Vivica Fox Shared That She’s ‘Good’ When It Comes To Unequal Pay In Hollywood

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Vivica Fox does not relate to the pay inequality issue in Hollywood. A TMZ journalist asked the veteran actress to weigh in on Taraji P. Henson’s issues with the industry, to which Fox replied, “To each his own.”

Henson pulled at our heartstrings when she revealed her relatable struggle with pay inequality in her industry. Through tears and sobs, the Washington, DC native revealed in an interview with Gayle King how unfair Hollywood is. “I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” she said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over.”

Vivica Fox Has No Issues With Unequal Pay In Hollywood

After watching Henson’s emotional clip, it is hard not to imagine other Black Hollywood actresses sharing her sentiments. And while some may, Vivica Fox expressed that she’s not one of them. “You know, darling, to each his own. I’m very happy, very blessed, and to each his own. I didn’t have that experience, but to get your piece out is important,” stated Fox.

Fox went on to say that while she is all for her fellow actresses supporting each other, she’s doing fine. “I love my girls for looking out for each other, but I’m good,” the Independence Day actress replied. While some social media users felt Fox appropriately addressed the question, others thought the Indiana native could have been more supportive of Henson’s divulgence. “She could have said although I’m good, I recognize the disparity in pay amongst Black actresses,” commented one user.

Do you feel Ms. Fox was just sharing her truth, being a little shady, or doing both?

DON’T MISS…

Taraji P. Henson Discusses Her Thoughts On Quitting Acting Because She’s Not Paid Her Worth

10 Times Vivica Fox Slayed Fashion Over The Years

Megan Thee Stallion Was Spotted Having A Blast With Vivica A. Fox At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Show

Vivica Fox Shared That She’s ‘Good’ When It Comes To Unequal Pay In Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com