Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music In 2024: ‘Stay Tuned’

Things are looking up for Megan Thee Stallion in 2024! After launching her brand new Planet Fitness partnership, the rapper might be gearing up for new music in the coming year.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 28 year old opened up about releasing new music following the success of her last single “Cobra” this past November. During the interview, Meg explained that the single “marked a new chapter of my life and career,” explaining that she “really wanted to show the rebirth of Megan and set that tone with the song and the video.”

Although she didn’t dive into specific deets about any new projects on the horizon, the beauty did tell all the Hotties to “stay tuned” as a way to tease what’s to come!

In the meantime, hot girls can follow Megan’s example and reach their body goals in 2024, thanks to her new Planet Fitness partnership. Dubbed ‘Mother Fitness,’ the Houston native is ready to take her hotties “to the judgement-free zone” all year long. In the announcement video which dropped earlier this week, Meg rocked a purple wig with a matching purple sequin and sheer paneled jumpsuit to share the news and to get everyone excited to jump on their fitness goals at the top of the year.

According to a Planet Fitness press release, the new partnership includes a customized AR filter, workouts inspired by Megan, and a charitable co-branded merchandise line. Sales from the merchandise benefit The Pete & Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization Megan founded to uplift underserved communities in Houston and beyond.

In an interview with PEOPLE about the new partnership, Megan explained how working out has such a positive impact on her overall health, so the partnership between the two was a no-brainer. “Fitness can have such a powerful and positive impact on your body, mind, and soul. So it’s an authentic collaboration that truly connects to my personal and professional interests,” she explained.

