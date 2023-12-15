You know you’ve made it in life when you’re blessed with the keys to your city, and Metro Boomin has just been bestowed that honor by St. Louis’ Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
According to TMZ, the popular producer received the keys to his hometown city of St. Louis, Thursday (Dec. 14). But Metro Boomin didn’t receive the honor for the illustrious work he’s put into the music game, but for the efforts he’s put into bettering the lives of single mothers in his city via his “Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes” campaign.
If only more rappers and entertainers would take such an initiative to celebrate homegrown heroes like this.
TMZ reports:
This year marks Metro’s 7th “Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes” campaign and we’re told the annual event is now being reimagined as “Leslie Joanne Single Mothers And Caregivers Appreciate Day” to honor his late mother, who died in 2022.
Little did he know, the city also had a gift for him — December 14 will officially be “Leland ‘Metro Boomin’ Wayne Day” going forward.
Metro Boomin Gets Blessed With The Keys To The City Of St. Louis was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prime Dime? Meet Deion Sanders Rumored Boo, Qiana Aviles [Photos]
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Pastor At Iowa Rally Threatens ‘Judgment,’ ‘Retribution’ When Donald Trump ‘Becomes The 47th President’
-
Beyoncé Called Out By Artist Hajime Sorayama For Allegedly Ripping Off His Work With ‘Renaissance’ Tour Visuals
-
Kelly’s Teal Wig Is Better Than We Could Have Ever Imagined, See Her Whimsy ‘Wonka’ Premiere Look
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61