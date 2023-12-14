Kemetologist Tony Browder will update us on The Runoko Rashidi documentary and Runokos’ Foundation. Brother Tony will also preview his book fbf3, Why Kemet Matters. Before Brother Tony, The Mooney Twins, the Conscious Comedians check in. They will discuss the state of Comedy & also explain how to make Passive Income. The Founder of the Herbal Results Industries, Heru Ofori-Atta will also discuss how to fight Cancer.
Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- ‘Whites Only’: Boston Mayor Defends ‘Electeds Of Color Holiday Party’ In City With Racist Reputation
- Cornel West: Biden Is ‘Running Out Of Gas’ And Might Stop Running For Reelection
- What Was Christmas Like For Slaves In America?
- Pastor At Iowa Rally Threatens ‘Judgment,’ ‘Retribution’ When Donald Trump ‘Becomes The 47th President’
- Black Student Suspended For Locs Fears Expulsion: ‘Can’t Believe I’m Going Through This’
Tony Browder, The Mooney Twins & Heru Ofori-Atta l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prime Dime? Meet Deion Sanders Rumored Boo, Qiana Aviles [Photos]
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Pastor At Iowa Rally Threatens ‘Judgment,’ ‘Retribution’ When Donald Trump ‘Becomes The 47th President’
-
Beyoncé Called Out By Artist Hajime Sorayama For Allegedly Ripping Off His Work With ‘Renaissance’ Tour Visuals
-
Kelly’s Teal Wig Is Better Than We Could Have Ever Imagined, See Her Whimsy ‘Wonka’ Premiere Look
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61