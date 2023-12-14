podcast category header logo 2021
Tony Browder, The Mooney Twins & Heru Ofori-Atta l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on December 14, 2023

Kemetologist Tony Browder will update us on The Runoko Rashidi documentary and Runokos’ Foundation. Brother Tony will also preview his book fbf3, Why Kemet Matters. Before Brother Tony, The Mooney Twins, the Conscious Comedians check in. They will discuss the state of Comedy & also explain how to make Passive Income. The Founder of the Herbal Results Industries, Heru Ofori-Atta will also discuss how to fight Cancer.

Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

