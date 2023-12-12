The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced a new event for next year that will be one of the hottest tickets around. The inaugural Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life event will take place next summer in Los Angeles and tickets go on sale this week.
The Roots have annually hosted the Roots Picnic in the band’s hometown of Philadelphia for years and is typically a star-studded affair with some of music’s best and brightest acts joining the band in delighting fans from all over.
For the Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life event, they’ll be joined by other musical giants such as Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, and other acts. The event will be held next June at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the drummer for The Roots, shared a statement about the upcoming Roots Picnic.
“The first time we played Hollywood Bowl was way back in 2011, and there was nothing like it. We came back to headline in 2019, and we’ve been talking about doing something there since. This idea for Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life came up, and we knew there was no better spot,” Questlove said.
This announcement comes just after many of the guest performers for the event showed up and rocked the house for the airing of the A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop last Sunday.
Tickets for Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life go on sale this Thursday at 10 AM local time PST. You can purchase the tickets here.
The Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life Lineup is below:
The Roots
Queen Latifah
Common
Digable Planets
Arrested Development
The Pharcyde
Black Sheep (Dres from Black Sheep)
& more to be announced
—
Photo: Getty
The Roots & Live Nation Urban Announce Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life For 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prime Dime? Meet Deion Sanders Rumored Boo, Qiana Aviles [Photos]
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Beyoncé Called Out By Artist Hajime Sorayama For Allegedly Ripping Off His Work With ‘Renaissance’ Tour Visuals
-
Kelly’s Teal Wig Is Better Than We Could Have Ever Imagined, See Her Whimsy ‘Wonka’ Premiere Look
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61