Fantasia Is Up For A 2024 Golden Globe Amongst Other Phenomenal Talent [Full Nominations List]

Awards season continues with 2024 Golden Globes nominations announcement today (Dec. 11). Fantasia Barrino is amongst the talent nominated for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Drama Picture category. Read more details and check out the full nominations list inside.

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, honoring the top film and television series from the past year.

Barbie takes the lead amongst the films nominated with nine total nominations, closely followed by Oppenheimer with eight. Films Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things earned seven nominations.

In television, popular HBO series “Succession’s” final season received the most nominations with nine total. “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” came in second, both earning five nods.

There were new categories included this year. Cinematic and Box Office achievement in motion pictures and Best Stand-up Comedian on television were the two newly added categories.

The awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, directly after an NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader. The show will also stream on Paramount+ and be available to stream on the CBS app.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Television Series, Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Brian Cox,“Succession”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren, “1923”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Emma Stone, “The Curse”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Picture, Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland

“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy

“Past Lives” (A24) — United States

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain

“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

“Elemental” (Disney)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Toho Co.)

“Wish” (Disney)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Fantasia Is Up For A 2024 Golden Globe Amongst Other Phenomenal Talent [Full Nominations List] was originally published on globalgrind.com