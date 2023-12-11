Fab Finds: 5 Decorative Holiday Pieces For Your Home

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Some gals have visions of sugarplums, and some of us have visions of holiday decor. We’re in full holiday swing, which means cue the lights, assemble the tree, and unpack the ornaments; oh my!

Holiday decor is a fun way to express your holiday spirit. Whether you have kids that believe in Santa, or a self-proclaimed elf, Turning your home into a joyful space is another extension of your creativity. From a multipurpose Mrs. Claus mug or an investment piece like a tree collar, you’ll want to keep these pieces on display past the holiday.

You know exactly how you want your space curated and you’re constantly searching for new and old pieces that will bring to life the decor you see in your head. Keep scrolling for some fab holiday decor finds for your home.

Three Black women founded the Black Paper Party when they noticed an overwhelming void in the holiday market for Black characters. Since launching with holiday wrapping paper, the brand has grown and its adorable products serve an underrepresented community. This mug will be a stand-out fixture in your cupboard. From coffee to soup, it brings true Black holiday joy.

Blow Mold Candles

Before guests enter your home, they’ll be filled with the Christmas spirit after one glance at these stylish “Blow Mold Candles” that bring the sparkle to your front lawn. These battery-operated Mr. Christmas pieces are easy to use. And with a built-in timer, you don’t have to worry about turning them on or off. Major selling points.

Tree Collar

I bet you didn’t know you needed a tree collar. Cover the bottom of your Christmas tree in style with this Balshim Hill tree collar The Handcrafted galvanized iron fixture comes in two sizes, small and large, and makes for a standout piece in your home. You’ll have this item for years to come.

Courtly Cone Trees

When it comes to combining fashion and decor, Mackenzie Childs gets it right. These signature black and white patterned Tree Cones are fab, fun, and festive. Not only are they perfect for the holidays, but they work for your decor all year round.

Woven Nana Klaus Stocking – $24

Bring home Mrs. Claus with this fabulous Black version of the holiday fixture. Mrs. Claus is sitting pretty with mistletoe in her snow-white hair, red lipstick, and gold-rimmed glasses.

