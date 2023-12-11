Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B says she’s been dropping hints via social media about her split from her husband, Offset. The award-winning rapper hopped on live to let the world know she is a single woman. The timing of her announcement comes hours after Blueface made bombshell claims that he caught Chrisean Rock creeping with Offset.

“I don’t know if you guys been getting clues from me from my lives or from my stories,” the rapper begins. “When it comes to today’s events and stuff, I don’t know if it’s – I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I – I’ve been single for a minute now,” she says.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper says she didn’t know how to let everyone know about the split.

“I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to – I’m not afraid – I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on live, I kind of wanted to tell you,” she continues.

” I wanna start in 2024, fresh, open. I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning and yeah, I’m excited,” she concludes.

Cardi B eludes to Offset separation

On Dec 4, Cardi took to her Instagram stories with a quote that sparked divorce rumors.

“You know when you just outgrow relationships,” she wrote. In another slide, she continued “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017, and their relationship has endured accusations of infidelity. The couple split temporarily in 2018 and reunited in 2019. They share two children, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

Breakups aren’t easy, and with social media they can turn messy. Hopefully the two stars can have an amicable separation.

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Reflects On Offset Changing To Save His Marriage In Viral ‘The Jason Lee Show’ Interview

Spin The Block Season: 7 Celeb Couples Who Rekindled Their Romance

Cardi B Announces Break Up With Offset On Live ‘I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com