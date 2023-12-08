STREAMED: Nicki Minaj Drops Long-Awaited ‘Pink Friday 2’ Album, Jack Harlow & Dave Connect For “Stop Giving Me Advice” & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2

Nicki Minaj adds a new layer to an already historic career with the release of her newest album, Pink Friday 2. It’s a sequel to her 2010 debut, which boasts smash hits like “Moment 4 Life” and “Super Bass.”

While Eminem, Rihanna and Kanye West were some of the original’s features, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert and Future are among the second installment’s guests. Moreover, Boi-1da, Finneas and DJ Smallz 732 are just a few of the 22-song offering’s producers.

Occasionally, Nicki nods to influential hits on this project. This includes Rick James’ “Super Freak” (“Super Freaky Girl”); Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” (“Pink Friday Girls”); Junior Senior’s “Move Your Feet” (“Everybody”); and Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over” (“Are You Gone Already”).

Minaj recently said she is revisiting an old formula for this project. “When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, where was the me in it?’” she told Vogue this year. “So for this album, I went back to the old game plan.”

In that same article, Minaj’s longtime mix engineer, Aubry “Big Juice” Delaine beamed about this offering, adding: “Imagine a Nicki Minaj greatest hits album, but all the songs are new.”

Tems — “Not An Angel”

Tems showcases her heavenly voice on her newest down-to-earth single, “Not An Angel.” The global songstress also produced the hypnotic track alongside Sarz.

While her vocals might be divine, Tems takes off her metaphorical halo here. “I’m not an angel,” she sings. “I’m just a girl that knows the truth / And I couldn’t save you / You couldn’t see what I’ve been through.”

She also continues: “I would have given myself for you / Now I’m changing over / I’m moving on now. No turning back / I can’t be with you. I don’t need you looking for me / All you did was give me nothing.”

Coincidentally, Tems recently spoke with Kendrick Lamar about her musical philosophy and the type of music she’s always wanted to make. “I believed in myself so much that I didn’t really care if I never became anything or anyone; I just wanted to get a message out. I wanted to get my frequency out,” she said during an Interview sit-down with the Compton MC. “And I want to make music that makes me pull my heart out, and if I can’t do that, I don’t want anything.”

Jack Harlow & Dave — “Stop Giving Me Advice”

Jack Harlow and Dave cross the pond to collaborate. Famed music video director Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade brings these two stars together for a new joint and video, “Stop Giving Me Advice.”

Firstly, Harlow asks a series of questions. “Have you ever raised the value of everyone around you?” he ponders. Later, he adds: “Have you hugged someone and they cried? / Have you had your heroes sit you down and give you the guide? / Have you ever spoken something into existence / or do you just talk about other people’s lives?”

Dave has his own share of questions. “You ever lived the life of an artist, escaping darkness?” he pontificates. “You left somebody that you love at the bottom of a mountain ‘cause they afraid to climb it? Have you changed your climate? / Had her Insta and made her change to private? / Had her fly economy and make her change to private?”

Jack and Dave also appear in the song’s music video. Cole Bennett, of course, directed the black and white visual, which features a splash of yellow. Lyrical Lemonade released this as a single from its forthcoming album, All Is Yellow. Juice WRLD, Kid Cudi, Lil Durk and Cordae are also slated to appear on this LP.

Pharrell Williams f. Swae Lee & Rauw Alejandro — “Airplane Tickets”

Pharrell Williams continues to release new singles from what could be a new album. This time around, the super-producer goes global with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Puerto Rican hitmaker Rauw Alejandro.

“I got airplane tickets with your name on them,” Lee sings on the track. “You’re fine by me ‘cause you’re good money / Say you fall in love, girl, you might as well / All jokes aside, make you mine for real.”

Shortly after that, Rauw uses the same melody to deliver similar lyrics with a Spanish twist. Meanwhile, Pharrell doesn’t appear on the song vocally. However, he did produce the single.

Last month, Skateboard P dropped “Down in Atlanta” with Travis Scott, but he has also been busy with other projects. He recently helped executive produce Busta Rhymes’ Block Busta LP and he just unveiled a $1 million bag under his role as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director.

STREAMED: Nicki Minaj Drops Long-Awaited ‘Pink Friday 2’ Album, Jack Harlow & Dave Connect For “Stop Giving Me Advice” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com