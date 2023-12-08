Desktop banner image
Pastor Marvin Winans’ Long-Stalled Megachurch Construction Could Be Mostly Finished in 2025

Published on December 8, 2023

The construction of Pastor Marvin Winans’ megachurch in Detroit could finally see near-completion by Spring 2025, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Representatives for Perfecting Church, which began construction of its new building in 2004 on Woodward Avenue and 7 Mile, told members of Detroit’s City Planning Commission on Thursday (Dec. 7) that they intend to restart construction. They added that the 3,365-seat church should be substantially finished by April 2025.

Damon Tooles of Tooles Contracting Group, said that 70% of the interior phase will be done by then. After that, they would only need to finish work on the nursery school, bookstore, fellowship hall and “interior sanctuary.”

As previously reported, the project was at the center of a lawsuit that the city filed in February against Perfecting Church and Pastor Winans. The suit claimed that the unfinished building became dilapidated and a public nuisance.

After reaching a deal with Winans to resume construction, the lawsuit was dropped in June.

