50 Cent Continues To Troll Diddy Over Lawsuit, Says He Wants To Buy Revolt TV

One thing about 50 Cent: It does not look like he plans to stop trolling Diddy over the quickly-settled lawsuit his former girlfriend, Cassie, filed against him alleging years of physical, sexual and psychological abuse.

As previously reported, 50 responded to the news of Diddy’s new legal troubles by mocking him with a social media post captioned, “Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO.”

Later, the “Many Men” rapper implied that he would be producing a documentary covering the scandal called “Surviving P.Diddy,” an obvious reference to the dream hampton-produced docuseries Surviving R Kelly.

Now, 50 Cent is saying he wants to buy Revolt TV after the news broke that Diddy would be temporarily stepping down as the platform’s chairman amid the controversy.

“I’ll buy that from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out,” 50 wrote in a comment on Instagram. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone.”

As for Revolt TV, the network released a statement Tuesday (Nov. 28) announcing the departure of the former Bad Boy mogul, who co-founded the company in 2013.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as Chairman of REVOLT,” the statement reads. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.

Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT—one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture—and that continues.”

Obviously, neither sexual assault nor domestic violence are things to joke about, but, then, that never really stopped 50 from going out of his way to be a troll. Love him or hate him, that man is consistent.

50 Cent Continues To Troll Diddy Over Lawsuit, Says He Wants To Buy Revolt TV was originally published on cassiuslife.com