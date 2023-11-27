Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Blackening sequel has been confirmed after the horror comedy became a huge box office hit earlier this year. Check out what we know about the upcoming film inside.

According to Variety, producer MRC and domestic distributor Lionsgate began conversations with the movie’s creators Dewayne Perkins and Tracy Oliver, and producer E. Brian Dobbins for a follow up film to the hit movie, which was released on Juneteenth this year.

The Blackening first premiered in 2022 as a TIFF Midnight Madness selection. The theatrical release on Juneteenth weekend 2023 garnered in $2.5 million on its first day of release and reached $6 million during opening weekend overall. This proved to be solid numbers for a film with a $3 million production budget.

“Same group, sprinkle in some new people. I feel like we’ve got something good, and I love the dynamic, but fresh blood always turns things up a little bit,” Perkins told Variety, suggesting that follow-up films would be comparable to the Scary Movie franchise, following mostly the same core group of characters.

The Blackening stars Antoinette Robertson, Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, and Jay Pharoah. Marcei A. Brown, Jason Clark, Dobbins, Oliver, Story, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett produced the film. Perkins serves as a co-producer with Vicky Story as associate producer.

The official film description reads:

The Blackening follows a group of Black friends reunited for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a masked killer who forces them to play a twisted board game by his rules, which they soon realize ain’t no motherf****** game.

Get ready for the sequel. We will post updates when more information is available.

Watch the official trailer for The Blackening below:

‘The Blackening’ Sequel Is Happening: Here’s What We Know was originally published on globalgrind.com