Dr. Maulana Karenga, Carl Cavalier & Kim Poole l The Carl Nelson Show

Kwanzaa creator Dr. Maulana Karenga takes over our classroom to weigh in on the Gaza/Israel conflict. He will also explain the principles of Kwanzaa and how it became an international celebration for Blacks. Before Dr. Karenga, former Louisiana State Trooper Carl Cavalier will update us on his fight to regain his job. He was fired for blowing the whistle on a group of white State Troopers involved in the cover-up death of a Black motorist. Baltimore activist Kim Poole will also join us.

What Is The True Meaning Of Kwanzaa?

