Keidi Awadu, Native American Chief Joesph Nightchase & Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show

Multi-talented researcher Keidi Awadu takes over our classroom to examine the Thanksgiving meal, and his book Chewicide. He will also update us on the Africa Rising Program. Before Brother Keidi, Native American Chief Joesph Nightchase will explain how they celebrate Thanksgiving. DC-based Journalist Brother Obie will also discuss his tribute to Assata Shakur and the Cuban people.
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
