Keidi Awadu, Native American Chief Joesph Nightchase & Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show

Multi-talented researcher Keidi Awadu takes over our classroom to examine the Thanksgiving meal, and his book Chewicide. He will also update us on the Africa Rising Program. Before Brother Keidi, Native American Chief Joesph Nightchase will explain how they celebrate Thanksgiving. DC-based Journalist Brother Obie will also discuss his tribute to Assata Shakur and the Cuban people.

