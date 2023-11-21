podcast category header logo 2021
Dr. Kmt Shockley, Dr. Sebis’ Son Abdul & Author Krystal Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on November 21, 2023

Afro-Centric Educator Dr. Kmt Shockley returns to our classroom to discuss the Miseducation of Black Children. Before Dr. Schockley, Dr. Sebis’ son Abdul will join us to provide some health tips for the Fall Season. Author Krystal Parker will discuss her book, First Things First, Dream.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

