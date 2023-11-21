Dr. Kmt Shockley, Dr. Sebis’ Son Abdul & Author Krystal Parker l The Carl Nelson Show

Afro-Centric Educator Dr. Kmt Shockley returns to our classroom to discuss the Miseducation of Black Children. Before Dr. Schockley, Dr. Sebis’ son Abdul will join us to provide some health tips for the Fall Season. Author Krystal Parker will discuss her book, First Things First, Dream.
