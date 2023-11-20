Mom’s For Liberty Rep Revealed As Black Conservative Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Sexually Abusing Teen Boy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, Mom’s for Liberty—the conservative Karen coalition of Caucasian women who think their equally Caucasian children have some God-given right to be shielded from Black people teaching their own history or gender studies they feel will “indoctrinate” their kids into coming out as tolerant, non-bigoted people who are accepting and even embracing of people of different sexual orientations and/or gender identities— doesn’t do as thorough a job of vetting their representatives as they do of vetting educational curriculums that cause their white fragility to flair up. Either that or their “it’s all about saving our children” narrative is so fake and pretentious that they’re willing to have convicted child abusers help them spread it.

Meet Phillip Fisher Jr.

Fisher “is a pastor and Republican ward leader who coordinates faith-based outreach for Philadelphia’s Moms for Liberty chapter,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Fisher is also a registered sex offender who, in 2012, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy, one of 12 criminal charges filed against him in Chicago, where he was living at the time.

Fisher is a Black conservative and fierce Trump supporter who, in 2020, posed next to a pro-Donald Trump mural painted on the side of his church, Center of Universal Divinity in Olney, a neighborhood in Philadelphia. (Alternatively, he was photographed in 2009 holding up a poster depicting President Barack Obama as a Nazi with a Hitler mustache. So, he’s not new to the sunken place, he’s true to it.)

Perhaps Fisher’s support of Trump explains why he’s taken a Trump-like approach to explaining away the criminal charge he pleaded guilty to, which is basically claiming to be the innocent victim of a targeted political prosecution by malicious and deranged people who only wanted him out of the way.

From the Inquirer:

He said his conviction is the result of a “railroad job” concocted by the political action committee forLyndon LaRouche, a fringe conspiracy theorist who ran repeatedly for president. Fisher, who worked for LaRouche’s organization, called it “a cult” and said he was set up while trying to break free.

“It was a political situation that happened between me and Lyndon LaRouche,” Fisher told the Inquirer. “It was a member of his camp, his party, that made the accusation. They pushed it through. It was really a railroad job.”

So, basically, Fisher would have us believe that he was somehow forced to plead guilty to sexually abusing a teen because he was trying to escape a “cult” before working with the Karen cult he’s associated with now.

More from the Inquirer:

Documents from the Cook County Clerk of Circuit Court show that a grand jury there indicted Fisher in January 2011 on 12 felony counts of sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Fisher waived his right to a jury trial 15 months later and was adjudicated guilty on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor between the ages of 13 and 17. The charging documents allege that Fisher had oral and anal sex with the 14-year-old boy in January 2011. Those documents don’t say how Fisher met the 14-year-old, how the case came to the attention of law enforcement, or any defense Fisher offered in the case before pleading guilty. He was sentenced to three years in prison and given credit for nearly 20 months he spent in jail waiting for his case to come to court, followed by two years of supervised release. Fisher said he took the plea bargain to get out of the county jail, where he said he experienced violence from other prisoners. “I actually broke down,” he said. “I said I’ll do whatever I have to do to get out of there.”

Either way you slice it, Philadelphia’s Moms for Liberty chapter associated itself with a man who had done prison time for sexually abusing a child. Either the chapter’s leaders didn’t do their due diligence in checking Fisher’s background, or it simply didn’t matter that he was a child sex offender so long as he didn’t advocate for offending their delicate Caucasian sensibilities by advocating for non-whitewashed Black history or any curriculum that promotes different gender identities.

You know—to protect the children.

