Queen Latifah Exudes Royal Fashion On ‘The New York Times Style Magazine’s’ ‘The Greats’ Cover

All Hail The Queen!

Queen Latifah is one of T: The New York Times Style Magazine’s most recent cover stories. Pairing designer brands like David Yurman and Louis Vuitton with her signature natural glow and cornrow hairstyle, the queen dazzles on the international publication’s annual “The Greats” issue.

The NYT Style’s “The Greats” issue celebrates talents from across multiple industries “whose careers are a master class in curiosity, composure and defiance.” Queen Latifah is the only Black woman, sharing the cover with Annette Benning, Henri Taylor, and Miuccia Prada.

Journalist Emily Lordi’s comprehensive piece on the New Jersey native includes a collection of editorial shots, personal photos, promotional photos of T.V. shows and movies, and moving videos. And Queen Latifah’s stylish presence and powerful poise are felt in each one.

The 53-year-old’s cover shot is a perfect example. Known to some as La, she is pictured in a black and white portrait in a black Balenciaga coat and Hanifa pants. Her jacket is open, displaying a crisp white Kallmeyer blouse and white tie around her coat lapels.

Her hair is in cornrows to the back, and she is wearing simple jewelry from Cartier. Rahim Fortune captured Queen Latifah’s slay, and Ian Bradley styled her.

Queen Latifah deserves her flowers. Period.

The paragraphs surrounding the diverse shots tell the story of a multi-hyphenate woman who changed the game before most knew how to play. It chronicles how Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, started listening to hip-hop acts like Big Daddy Kane, Melly Mel, and Salt N Peppa and how she was inspired by artists younger than her, like MC Lyte.

Queen Latifah wrote poetry inspired by Nikki Giovanni when younger and also played basketball in school. Her extracurriculars and prideful background helped drive and form who we know to be a major powerhouse.

Further, when Queen Latifah saw others do things like produce shows and star in movies, so she knew she could do it. That’s why many know her from Living Single, Set It Off, and Last Holiday.

When she witnessed the hip-hop movement transforming art and culture, she ensured she was at the epicenter of change. That’s why she has broken into the mainstream with speaking engagements, designer collabs, and projects.

And most importantly, Queen Latifah used her voice to empower women. Songs like “Ladies First” and “U.I. N.I.T.Y.” made the world pause. Further, Latifah changed her name to show the magnitude of female influence and power.

Queen Latifah is a trendsetter, disruptor, producer, award-winning actress, changemaker, and more. She is truly one of “The Greats” of our time. Read more on why in T: The New York Times Style Magazine’s fall piece.

