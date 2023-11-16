Over $1B Dollars Worth Of Bandooloo Luxury Goods Seized In NYC

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Federal authorities have made a significant dent within the counterfeit industry. Over $1 billion dollars worth of fake goods were seized in New York City.

Raw Story is reporting that a national task force has made it into the record books when it comes to the black market. On Wednesday (Nov. 15) prosecutors announced their biggest bust in history stating that their work has resulted in the “largest ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history.” Over 200,000 items were hauled during the bust, which roughly translates to over a billion dollars in retail value. The items ranged from knockoff purses, shoes, hats, belts, smell goods and other accessories.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged, the defendants used a Manhattan storage facility as a distribution center for massive amounts of knock-off designer goods. The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history. This is a testament to the commitment of this Office and its law enforcement partners to combat counterfeit trafficking in New York City.”

New York Police Department Commissioner made it clear that the counterfeit industry is a plague to the safety of citizens and those who work in this underworld alike. “The trafficking of counterfeit goods is anything but a victimless crime because it harms legitimate businesses, governments, and consumers,” he said in a statement, according to the Department Of Justice. “Today’s indictments show how seriously the NYPD and our federal partners take this offense. And we will continue to work hard to hold accountable anyone who seeks to benefit by selling such items on the black market.”

Adama Sow and Abdulai Jalloh aka “Troy Banks” are alleged to be running this operation. Both have been arrested and charged for trafficking the fake items which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

