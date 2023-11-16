Diageo Legal Battle With Sean “Diddy” Combs Will Resume In 2024

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Diageo, one of the world leaders in the adult beverages space, found itself locked into a legal battle with Sean “Diddy” Combs regarding business dealings connected to vodka and tequila brands. According to a new report, activity connected to the lawsuit filed by Combs will be moved to next year as both sides continue to state their respective claims.

As seen on Digital Music News, Diageo, which owns popular brands Johnnie Walker, Guinness, and Casamigos, was granted a stay this past Tuesday (November 14) by a panel of judges overseeing the matter. In his lawsuit, Diddy is alleging that the beverage company gave less attention to his Cîroc Vodka and DeLeón Tequila brands because of his race.

According to Combs’ legal team, their side believes the granted stay is a tactic to delay facing up to the allegations in a court of law.

“Once the appellate court considers the actual merits, we are confident that they will reach the same conclusion as two separate judges already: that Diageo can’t avoid a public trial,” Diddy’s attorney, John Hurston, said in a statement.

The lawsuit was first enacted in May of this year with Combs stating that Diageo did not commit to its plans for diversity and inclusion and putting the brands that he helmed on the back burner because he’s Black.

In response to Combs’ claims, a spokesperson for the company wrote, “This is a business dispute, and we are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to recast this matter as anything other than that. Our steadfast commitment to diversity within our company and the communities we serve is something we take very seriously. We categorically deny the allegations that have been made and will vigorously defend ourselves in the appropriate forum.”

The company severed ties with Combs after filing its own countersuit which Diddy hit back with again with another lawsuit alleging that the countersuit from Diageo was “illegal retaliation.”

Combs owns and operates Combs Global, which oversees the mogul’s business interests including his wine and spirits portfolio.

