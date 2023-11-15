Nicki Minaj, Post Malone & Lil Uzi Vert (Maybe?) To Headline ‘Rolling Loud: California’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE:

After Lil Uzi Vert refuted the notion that he was going to be headlining Rolling Loud: California, a change was made to the Sunday night show that he was slated to anchor has been handed over to Future and Metro Boomin. Rolling Loud posted the lineup change on their official Instagram page for all to see and truth be told, we’re not mad about it. Just be careful and don’t even think about booing Metro Boomin while he’s on stage, Future might shoot ya.

Once again it’s on!

This coming March Rolling Loud will be taking over the West Coast when it rolls into California for it’s annual concert event and yesterday they took to their Instagram page to announce the acts that fans can be expecting to see once it’s time to get it on and popping.

The three-day concert extravaganza will be headlined by the likes of Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert with other fan favorite artists such as Big Sean, YG & Tyga, Chief Keep and Rae Sremmurd amongst many others joining their music peers to rock the thousands of fans who’ll surely be in attendance.

Fans will be quick to notice that there’s a blurred name for Saturday’s event next to Big Sean, as to who that artist may be is anyone’s guess at this point. If we’d have to take a wild guess we’d put our money on Jhené Aiko as the name is next to Big Sean who is her baby daddy and the two seem to be back on good terms. That’s just an educated guess though.

Interestingly enough Digital Music News is reporting that Lil Uzi Vert took to his IG page to say “I never said I was doing Rolling Loud — I don’t understand why my name is on here.” Fans aren’t sure whether he’s telling the truth, pulling everyone’s chain for marketing purposes or if Rolling Loud got it wrong and will ultimately replace him at a later date. Regardless, heads are going to go to this event no matter who’s headlining.

Tickets for Rolling Loud: California is set to go down between March 15-17 at the Hollywood Park Grounds, next to SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California. Tickets go on pre-sale this Thursday (November 16) at 10 AM PT before general sales go live on Friday (November 17) at 10 am PT.

Will you be heading to Rolling Loud? Let us know in the comments section below.

Nicki Minaj, Post Malone & Lil Uzi Vert (Maybe?) To Headline ‘Rolling Loud: California’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com