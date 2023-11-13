See Ciara’s Runway-Worthy Maternity Shoot That Slays To The ‘Gawds

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara continues to be an example for mommies-to-be everywhere with her new maternity shoot that we can’t get enough of. Donning 15 looks from some of the world’s most sought-after designers, Ciara proves that she is fashion, mommy, and model goals all in one.

Ciara loves a good fashion slay. She frequently stuns on red carpets, takes risks that most don’t dare, and attends Fashion Week runway shows and presentations worldwide.

For example, the “How We Roll” singer slayed Paris Fashion Week (PFW) this past March. Fashion lovers are still swooning over her sheer halter-style floor-length dress by Giambattista Valli.

And, the same fashionistas are looking to re-create her PFW knit cut-out dress and boot look for this winter season.

Ciara celebrates her new baby in the most stylish way possible.

But while Ciara is a staple at Fashion Week, she admittedly missed out on opportunities in the latter half of the year. As a busy mom and mommy-to-be, entrepreneur, artist, and social media influencer, she told Vogue, “There was no way I’d be able to go to multiple shows at the pace that I like to.”

So, the singer teamed up with stylist Marni Senofonte, makeup artist Yolonda Frederick-Thompson, and hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos to re-imagine the Fashion Week experience and celebrate her new bundle of joy in the most stylish way possible.

Ciara says the goal of her shoot was to “go there” and “don’t hold back.” And with each capture, the mommy-model held nothing back, giving it all to the girlies and the camera.

The shoot includes 15 diverse ensembles that range from chic, sexy, and sleek to over-the-top, dramatic, and avant-garde. Ciara’s shoot, like runway fashion, has no limits.

Fashion favorites like Dolce & Gabbana, Rick Owens, Balmain, and David Koma are featured. And, Ciara rocks everything in the images, including furs, fringe, knee-high boots, animal print, plaid, and platforms.

All smiles – with a bit of ‘serve’ – Ciara has fun with the shoot while recognizing what each picture represents and signifies for her family’s future. She tells Vogue, “This is a celebration of such a special time. These are photos that I’ll have forever.”

Read more from Vogue and see every picture from the shoot here.

See Ciara’s Runway-Worthy Maternity Shoot That Slays To The ‘Gawds was originally published on hellobeautiful.com