Op Alert: Mayor Eric Adams Consultant’s Home Raided By FBI

The home of a top consultant to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was raided by the FBI, prompting Adams to cancel a major trip to head back to the city.

In the early morning hours on Thursday (Nov. 2), agents with the FBI conducted a raid on the Crown Heights home of Brianna Suggs. Suggs is the top fund-raiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams and an esteemed campaign consultant of his. Suggs was also reportedly questioned by agents, who left with three iPhones, two computers and files bearing Adams’ name from her home. Federal agents also executed the search warrant at the KSK Construction Group in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in addition to other residences. Investigators are also looking into a small college outside of Washington D.C. with ties to Turkey.

Suggs has been a strong fund-raiser for Mayor Adams, helping his successful campaign obtain $18.4 million in funding. She was also working on his 2025 reelection campaign, with reports saying that $900,000 has been raised so far. The FBI warrant is tied to an ongoing investigation to determine whether Adams’ campaign conspired with the construction company and the Turkish government to direct foreign money to the campaign by using straw donors in 2021. Adams has previously been vocal about his trips to Turkey, saying, “I think I’m on my sixth or seventh visit,” during a flag-raising ceremony for the nation in lower Manhattan last week.

News of the raid led Mayor Adams to abruptly cancel a series of meetings with other city mayors in Washington D.C. concerning the ongoing migrant crisis in New York to head back home with his team. When asked about his hurried return by reporters later that evening at a Dia De Los Muertos event at Gracie Mansion, he said he would comply with any inquiries from federal authorities. “I feel extremely comfortable about how I comply with rules and procedures,” Adams said. “I hold myself to a high standard, and I hold my campaign to a high standard, and I hold my staff at City Hall to a high standard.”

The raid comes weeks after another high-ranking figure close to Mayor Adams, former city buildings commissioner Eric Ulrich, was indicted and charged with using his position to extract bribes in the form of cash and other gifts for favors, which included access to Mayor Adams.

Op Alert: Mayor Eric Adams Consultant’s Home Raided By FBI was originally published on hiphopwired.com