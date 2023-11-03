In this exclusive interview, our girl Ayeeedubb got to chat with the R&B group H-Town in the K975 studios!
Of course, their hits like “Knockin’ Da Boots” and “Part-Time Lover” still ring in our heads (although we were definitely too young to sing it when they first came out). The surviving members of the group, Shazam and G.I., discuss the necessities to bring for the “Ladies R&B Kickback” at the DPAC on Nov. 3. Plus, they talk about their new single, “Strokey Doke,” featuring vocals from their late brother/bandmate, Dino.
H-Town Discuss Concert Necessities And New Music Ahead of “Ladies R&B Kickback” was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest
-
Cardi B Co-signs Keith Lee’s Scathing Reviews Of Atlanta Restaurants, Social Media Piles On
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Blackest Halloween Costumes For The Culture Take Center Stage In 2023
-
Jonathan Majors’ Prosecutors Unveil Details Behind London Police Incident