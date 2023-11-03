It is safe to say that Erica Campbell is the hardest working woman in Gospel music today!
Between her new I Love You album, her nationally syndicated morning show Get Up! Mornings (which you can hear on The Light) and touring across the country, this powerhouse shows no signs of slowing down. She did, however, made time to call in to Melissa Wade’s Light Lunch to catch up with the Light listeners. She also invited everyone to come out for the A&T Gospel Homecoming Concert on November 5th with Travis Greene and Pastor Mike Jr at the Greensboro Coliseum. It will be a night of praise that you won’t forget!
Check out the full interview above!
Erica Campbell Checks In To Talk About The A&T Gospel Homecoming Concert was originally published on thelightnc.com
