Prior to hitting the stage at the “Ladies R&B Kickback” at the DPAC on Nov. 3, R&B veterans Dru Hill stopped by the K975 studios to chop it up with our girl Ayeeedubb! In this exclusive chat, the group talk about the impact of their over 30-year career, including the choreo from their “Tell Me” video going viral. They also mentioned some very interesting Halloween costumes that they have seen over the years.
Dru Hill Talks Music, Going Viral and Halloween Costumes Ahead of “Ladies R&B Kickback” at DPAC was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest
-
Cardi B Co-signs Keith Lee’s Scathing Reviews Of Atlanta Restaurants, Social Media Piles On
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Blackest Halloween Costumes For The Culture Take Center Stage In 2023
-
Jonathan Majors’ Prosecutors Unveil Details Behind London Police Incident