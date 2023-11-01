In contrast to this year’s remarkable surge, millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a more moderate 3.2% increase in their benefits for 2024, aligning with the stabilization of consumer prices.
The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will result in the average recipient receiving an additional $50 or more per month, starting in January, as stated by the Social Security Administration.
RELATED: What You Need To Know About Social Security Benefits Even Before You’re Old Enough For Them
This change comes on the heels of an extraordinary 8.7% benefit increase this year, driven by 40-year-high inflation rates, which significantly impacted the cost of consumer goods. However, with the gradual easing of inflation, the forthcoming annual increase is noticeably smaller.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Urban One Partners With TelevisaUnivision To Unite Black And Hispanic Voters In 2024 Election
- Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024
- Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Bill Godin & Akil Parker l The Carl Nelson Show
- Black Churches In Florida Are Teaching Non-Whitewashed Black History Since The State Won’t
- Montgomery Country Seeks Volunteers To Assist Eligible Residents File Income Taxes For 2023
- The Silent Strain: How Chronic Stress Impacts Black People’s Health
- North Dakota Republican Party Leader Resigns After Telling Black People To Leave And Move To Wakanda
- Todd Dulaney Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of November 4, 2023)
- Flint Water Crisis Case ‘Closed’ Without Any Criminal Accountability For Poisoning Black City
- The ‘Singles Tax’: Nearly Half Of Black Americans Are Single And It’s Burning Holes In Their Pockets
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Jonathan Majors’ Prosecutors Unveil Details Behind London Police Incident
-
Aaron Spears, Drummer for Usher, Lady Gaga and More, Dies at 47
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome