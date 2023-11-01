Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Author and Economist Dr. Julianne Malveaux will be back in our classroom to explain why the economy appears to be improving, yet inflation continues. She will also discuss what this means for the 2024 Presidential Race and why so many Rappers are supporting Trump. Before Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Baltimore activist Bill Godin previews the Black Men Unifying Black Men Breakfast meeting. Math Teacher Akil Parker will also talk about the challenges of teaching the subject to our children.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Bill Godin & Akil Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com