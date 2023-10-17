Offset “Hop Out The Van,” Gucci Mane “Must Be Me” & More | Daily Visuals 10.17.23

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Offset may be from The A but he’s married to a woman from The Bronx and though he’s got drama with some heads from Queens, that isn’t keeping the man from rolling through the streets of New York without a care in the world.

That’s exactly what the man does for his latest visuals to “Hop Out The Van” in which Offset and his team take to the streets of the Big Apple including running through the subway system before hitting the clubs and linking up with the likes of YG and A$AP Ferg. You gotta wonder if a certain Queen’s hubby was stalking him throughout his adventure. Just sayin.’

Gucci Mane meanwhile keeps it calm and cool and for his clip to “Must Be Me,” Guwop kicks it in the comfort of a cozy lounge where he’s kept warm by his chinchilla fur, but also cooled off with the blocks of ice all over his person. That man really does love his furs. Surprised PeTA hasn’t tried to ambush him with paint. They must know they’d end up with a red shirt too.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tyga, Danny Brown, and more.

OFFSET – “HOP OUT THE VAN”

GUCCI MANE – “MUST BE ME”

TYGA – “BOPS GOIN BRAZY”

DANNY BROWN – “TANTOR”

LIL ROB – “MOMENT IN TIME”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “GROOVIN REMIX”

NHALE – “LEAVE”

ARIN RAY – “WAIT SO LONG”

TONE STITH – “LONELY”

