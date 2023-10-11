Black Woman Designer Nicole Benefield Launches A New York-Inspired Collection With Abercombie & Fitch

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Black woman designer Nicole Benefield launched a new collection in collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row and Abercrombie & Fitch. So, HelloBeautiful talked to Benefield and got a first look at the capsule this Tuesday, October 3.

Benefield’s newest fashion venture is a limited-edition 26-piece collection available online and in stores at Abercombie. HB spoke to the designer at an invite-only event in Chelsea. Wearing a chic grey oversized sleeveless tunic and matching bottoms, the Abercombie collaborator beamed from ear to ear.

Nicole Benefield celebrates her capsule collection in the heart of Chelsea

“I am so honored to be part of this collection, and I am just so glad they invited me into this space.” Benefield shared when talking about the history of the collaboration. Harlem’s Fashion Row, which has displayed Benefield’s collection many times during New York Fashion Week, sparked the relationship.

“It has been an amazing partnership. It’s been a beautiful synergy of work.” Benefield gushed. “And to be able to put my work out there under their umbrella, I mean, I truly can’t ask for anything more.”

Benefield then turned and hugged the line of people waiting to give her congratulations and well wishes. Though the party was filled with garment previews, fun cocktails, and fast-paced music, all eyes were on the Parson’s graduate designer.

Harlem’s Fashion Row Founder Brandice Daniel was one of the onlookers. She donned an embellished sleeve tan crop jacket from one of Benefield’s previous collections.

Daniel told press, “Nicole’s profound vision for women’s fashion is both clear and inspiring. We were thrilled to unite her talents with Abercrombie & Fitch.”

Details about the new must-have Nicole Benefield collection you need in your fall wardrobe

The Abercrombie & Fitch x HFR x Nicole Benefield collection draws inspiration from the streets, allure, and energy of the Big Apple. Perfect for Fall’s transitional season, pieces include trench-style garments, reversible outerwear, comfy yet sultry knitwear, and elevated essentials.

One of the most eye-catching pieces is a grey trench coat with a tie waist, puffy pattern sleeve, and simple design. If paired with a wide-brimmed hat or patent-leather shoes, the coat would bring instant ‘Olivia Pope’ sophistication.

Further, the collection also marks Benefield’s first take at menswear. She admitted the challenge and her excitement to expand her offerings. “Something I’ve never done. It’s been fun,” Benefield said.

She continued describing the collaboration process, “It’s just felt so natural. It felt like where I belong and what I was meant to do. Effortless.”

The new collection is available in inclusive sizes between $40 and $200. Shop the new Abercrombie & Fitch x HFR x Nicole Benefield collection here.

