Bill Bellamy is known for being a story teller and he came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and did just that! The ‘Love Jones’ Actor talked about some of his most memorable moments with icons. The former TV host shared never before told stories about stars like Michael Jackson, Biggie, Aaliyah and R. Kelly. The comedian detailed a very interesting moment between him, R.Kelly, and Aaliyah. What was one of Biggie’s biggest fears? You’ll have to watch to find out! Lemonade stand you’re definitely going to want to hear this one! So grab your cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
Bill Bellamy Spills Never Before Told Stories about Aaliyah & R. Kelly, Biggie, and More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
