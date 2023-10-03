Mahershala Ali & Julia Roberts Hunker Down As The World Collapses

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Before Marvel fans finally get to see Mahershala Ali cut down vampires with his trusty sword as Blade (we can’t wait for that one), we’ll have to settle for a film in which he and Julia Roberts keep each other company as the world goes to sh*t.

On Monday (Oct. 2), Netflix dropped their first teaser trailer for their upcoming apocalyptic film, Leave The World Behind, which stars Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts as strangers who cross paths as strange things begin to occur around the world. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the thriller seems like it will be as captivating as it is intriguing if the trailer has anything to say about it.

The synopsis that Netflix provided for the film definitely makes for a very interesting concept.

In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Amanda (Academy Award winner Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

It’s been a hot minute since Julia Roberts starred in anything, so y’all already know she isn’t going to come back for a mediocre film just for the paycheck. This should be a good flick.

Check out the trailer for Leave The World Behind below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits Netflix on December 8.

