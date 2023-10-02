Redman “If I Get Locked Up,” AZ “GOAT” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

For decades Redman has proven time after time that he’s one of Hip-Hop’s greatest MC’s and even at the tender age of 53-years-young, Reggie Nobel is showing that he’s still got more in the tank than artists half his age.

In his latest visuals to “If I Get Locked Up,” the New Jersey OG takes things easy and simply kicks it at home and drops his bars from the comfort of his couch (with his mom??) to demonstrate just how easy this rap ish is for him even after 30 years in the game. Give that man his flowers!

Speaking of OG’s, AZ too has been in the game for decades and in his latest clip to “GOAT,” the Brooklyn MC rolls through the streets of NYC in his Range and lets his iced out pinky ring do most of his talking. His debut street classic album Doe or Diedoesn’t get enough props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Ne-Yo, Shordie Shordie, and more.

REDMAN – “IF I GET LOCKED UP”

AZ – “GOAT”

NE-YO – “LINK UP”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “SEE YOU AROUND”

LADY LONDON FT. DREEZY – “YEA YEA”

BIA – “RAISE THE STAKES”

B-LEGIT – “88’ D BOI”

IMANI FT. ERIC BELLINGER – “ON MINE”

DUA SALEH – “DAYLIGHT FALLS”

