Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast

Published on October 2, 2023

Join the Radio One Baltimore team on October 19th for our Bra-Cast!

We are asking for new bra donations to help benefit women in need this Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: October 19

Location: 1705 Whitehead Road

