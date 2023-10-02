Join the Radio One Baltimore team on October 19th for our Bra-Cast!
We are asking for new bra donations to help benefit women in need this Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Time: 9am-4pm
Date: October 19
Location: 1705 Whitehead Road
The post Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast appeared first on 92 Q.
