Ice Spice Rocks A Pink Fur-lined Bustier On The Cover Of ‘Variety’

Ice Spice is the newest cover star of Variety magazine. Ice gets candid about the rap industry, her friendships, and how she keeps herself centered amid her growing career.

Themed the “New York Issue,” the cover features Ice Spice with her signature golden amber curls and a cute pink fur bustier. Other glamour shots in the piece include Ice rocking a pink lace-up top and olive shorts. Her look is coy and confident in every pose.

Ice looks that way for a reason: She’s done more in music in one year than some have in 20. Scroll to read about Ice’s journey and the five things we learned from her recent interview.

Ice Spice feels the competition of the rap game but isn’t fazed by it .

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, opened up about her experience in hip hop. She’s had her share of naysayers, critics, and haters. According to the artist, people have called her a plant, spread rumors about her, and thrown her success ‘in her face.’

She also knows – and feels – other artists watching. As the female emcee game grows with leaders like Lil’ Kim and Nicki Minaj and newer lady lyricists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Sexxy Red, all eyes are on how Black women are transforming this music genre.

Ice Spice is part of this transformation.

“It is a competition at the end of the day. People want to be all ‘I’m a girl’s girl,’ but then behind the scenes being b—-s. Basically, we here, the girls, are doing amazing. I’m excited to see it. I feel like the competition is what keeps us all excited because I think we all secretly enjoy competing and seeing who put that sh–t on better and who’s gon’ get the most views.”

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift are besties .

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift made headlines when they sat together during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. And their road to getting there is interesting.

The two -seemingly different – artists have a mutual respect. Ice Spice shared that her manager contacted Taylor after Ice was inspired by the “Wildest Dreams” singer’s documentary. The two artists talked, linked, and then worked on chart-topping “Karma” together.

Taylor wrote an email to Variety for the cover story saying, “I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start. She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace.”

Ice Spice loves a deli sandwich .

While speaking to the reporter, Ice Spice recalled one of her favorite songs on her new album, “Deli.” The fast beat is quintessential New York City music.

“We filmed it in Harlem in a deli. You know I love me a deli,” Ice shared. “And it was just a bunch of my homegirls. So, it was a vibe.”

According to Variety, the artist’s everyday deli order is “Turkey, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese on a roll. Cold. With a little bit of mayonnaise.” Ice also likes to add chips to the sandwich.

Ice Spice calls her fan army “Munkins.”

While conducting the recent cover interview, the 22-year-old rapper reportedly donned a blinged-out necklace that read “Munkins.” She also affectionately calls her fans this moniker and has a new drink at Dunkin Donuts this fall season with the same name.

The new “Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink” is frozen coffee blended with donut holes and pumpkin spice flavors. Though Ice Spice admitted she’s not a coffee person, she sees brand deals as key to building her influence.

Ice Spice takes time for self-care.

Ice Spice mentions the importance of being strategic and picky when discussing the brands she works with. When the Variety reporter discusses what she does to keep her from doing too much, the “Barbie Girl” collaborator points to self-care.

Ice Spice stated, “I feel like when you feel the best about yourself, you’re going to work the best and perform best. I’ve been doing a lot of just working out, eating healthy, sleeping, just resting and getting my brain together so that I can make the best music.”

Read the entire interview here.

