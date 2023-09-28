Tony! Toni! Toné! is reuniting after 25 years. The trio, Raphael Saadiq, his brother D’Wayne Wiggins, and Timothy Christian Riley, stopped by the MAJIC studio to talk with Vic Jagger about their new tour, upcoming album, and the journey to becoming one of the most respected, talented, & recognizable groups in the music industry.
D’wayne Wiggins Gives The Backstory of Tony! Toni! Tone!’s Classic Songs
Raphael Saadiq Reveals Tony! Toni! Tone! Reunion Plans, Working With Prince, Solange & New Album [EXCLUSIVE]
Tony! Toni! Tone! Talk New Tour, Upcoming Album & Reuniting After 25 Years was originally published on mymajicdc.com
