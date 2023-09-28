Dr. Jerome E. Fox, Dr. Marsha Adebayo & Activist Bill Goodin l The Carl Nelson Show

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E. Fox, author of the best-selling workbook, Addicted to White the Oppressed in League with the Oppressor: A Shame-Based Alliance, will share his wisdom with us. Before Dr. Fox, we’ll hear from Dr. Marsha Adebayo, who will update us on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland. Her group plans to picket the site on Wednesday evening and before that, Baltimore activist Bill Goodin will check-in.
