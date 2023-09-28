BET & Mass Appeal Debut ‘Welcome To Rap City’ Doc

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

BET is poised to debut a new documentary on the iconic Rap City program in collaboration with Mass Appeal.

On Wednesday (Sept. 27), BET announced a new documentary series titled Welcome To Rap City in honor of their long-running music series dedicated to Hip-Hop. The three episodes will take a look at the years that the program was on beginning from its first airing in 1989 and will air interviews and clips from the run. The series is produced by Mass Appeal, who has been busy producing other projects in conjunction with Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

Welcome To Rap City will feature interviews with those involved with the show including hosts Big Tigger, Big Lez, Chris “The Mayor” Thomas, Hans “Prime” Dobson, Prince DaJour, Joe Clair, Mad Linx, J-Nicks and Q45. The show will also have interviews with other notable figures behind the scenes and in media such as Charlamagne Tha God, Mouse Jones, Alvin “The Unseen VJ” Jones (Co-creator of Rap City), Debra Lee (CEO & Chairman Emerita, BET), Stephen G. Hill (Former President of Music Programming, BET), John “Dr. Teeth” Tucker (Director, Former Producer, Rap City) and others.

“We are thrilled to commemorate Rap City, a series much like the genre that was ahead of its time, and proudly show viewers the impact this series had on music and culture over our three-night event,” said Sam D. Walker II, VP of Music Specials and Productions, BET in a press release. “Hip-Hop is in the DNA of BET. With our esteemed partners at Mass Appeal, we can’t wait to showcase some historical gems from the longest-running rap show during the genre’s landmark anniversary.”

“As we celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday, we also have to honor the programs that have documented and amplified our culture,” said Jenya Meggs, Mass Appeal’s Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Content Acquisition in the press statement. “Mass Appeal is proud to partner with BET to produce Welcome to Rap City and illustrate how this iconic television series provided some of Hip-Hop’s biggest artists with a platform to reach audiences across the country.”

Welcome To Rap City is directed by Rahman Ali Bugg, with Connie Orlando, Jamal Noisette and Sam Walker II producing for BET and Peter Bittenbender, Jenya Meggs and Camara Rose will be producing for Mass Appeal. The documentary series will air on three consecutive nights starting on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

BET & Mass Appeal Debut ‘Welcome To Rap City’ Doc was originally published on hiphopwired.com