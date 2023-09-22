Alabama School District Promises ‘Disciplinary Action’ For Students’ Racist Snapchat Messages

Once again, Snapchat has become the platform of proof that anyone under the impression that racism is going to die out with older generations of white people is in for a rude awakening. It appears that white kids still view Snapchat as the perfect gathering space for Caucasian teens in predominately Caucasian school districts who stage mock slave auctions and George Floyd reenactments, use racial slurs, call for a return to slavery and for the deaths of all Black people, and, apparently, advocate for lynchings.
According to Al.com, Oneonta City Schools officials announced Wednesday that three students from the Alabama district reported a Snapchat message between several other off-campus students that was “offensive and divisive,” which is basically administrative official speak for, “racist, violent and very on-brand for American white supremacy.”
From Al.com:
Here are some quotes from the screenshots. (They contain racist language):“Pitchforks and cotton plants and signs that say negro bathroom this way”“Whites only but if we were all gorilla, that would be funny as”“Wait but hear me out. Half gorillas, half kkk”“Team bonding?”“I have a clan meet on hoco so dk if I’ll be at the game. I’ll get everybody costumes while I’m there.”“Lets bring candles and nooses to school while wearing it. Hang the blacks.”
