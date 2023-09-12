Black America Web
podcast category header logo 2021
News

Sadiki Bakari, Dr. Tyrone Powers & Prince George’s County Activists Panel l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on September 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari takes over our classroom to update us on the latest A.I. Artificial Intelligence Developments. He will break down Nuclear Thoughts as God’s Source and discuss, The Technology of Mind Manipulation and Ascension vs. A.I. Before Brother Sadiki, a panel of Prince George’s County activists will explain why they are opposed to the building of a Lithium Battery Storage facility in their neighborhood. Former Federal Agent Dr. Tyrone Powers will also join us.

Revolution! 10 Notable Black Uprisings

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Sadiki Bakari, Dr. Tyrone Powers & Prince George’s County Activists Panel l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Black America Web
Close