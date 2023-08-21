Young Capone Reported Dead At 35 After Going Missing

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Young Capone, a rapper with connections to Jermaine Dupri, has died after he was reported missing earlier this summer. Young Capone was reported missing in Chicago back in July but details of his death are still largely unknown.

The news regarding the passing of Young Capone, real name Rodriguez Smith, was delivered by his publicist, Aleesha Carter, on August 16.

From Carter’s IG:

This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always. Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend…a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP.

As reported by Billboard, Young Capone signed with Dupri’s So So Def imprint after making moves on the East Atlanta Hip-Hop scene in the early 2000s. Over the years, the rapper changed his name to Dopeboy Ra and worked alongside T.I. and the Hustle Gang crew on the 2017 album, We Want Smoke.

Carter also shared details of a candlelight vigil in honor of Young Capone to be held this Friday (August 25) in Decatur, Ga.

Dupri also posted an image of his former signee, sharing the track they performed together “I’m Hot” with Daz Dillinger in the background.

Young Capone was 35.

