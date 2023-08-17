Shannon Sharpe To Join Stephen A. Smith On ESPN’s First Take

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been reported that Shannon Sharpe will be debating ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on First Take twice a week.

Sharpe left FS1’s Undisputed and cohost Skip Bayless just after the NBA Finals in June. Many have been wondering if he would join the ranks at ESPN – especially after their highly publicized recent layoffs – and now we have our answer.

On Mondays and Tuesdays during football season, Sharpe will sit across from Smith in what’s sure to be a highly energetic and extremely entertaining sports debate.

The New York Post reports that Sharpe is also looking for a home for his Club Shay Shay podcast as well.

Sharpe and Bayless engaged in many high-profile debates, but the final major one revolved around the situation with Damar Hamlin’s on-field injury during a Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Bayless made a comment on Twitter that Sharpe took offense to, and the pair never seemed to be on the same page after that.

As for Sharpe’s first appearance at his new gig? We’re not exactly sure. But based on the way Sharpe and Smith can market a show, we’re sure we’ll be hearing something from one or both of them sometime soon.

Information from the New York Post was used in this report. To see their initial story, [click here].

