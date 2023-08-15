Get the Look: Ciara Stylishly Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara and her adorable baby bump have entered the chat.

Ciara recently announced her newest child with football star Russell Wilson this month and is already giving us sexy mommy-to-be fashion goals. On Aug. 14, the “How We Roll” singer posted a carousel of pictures showing us her cute baby bump and what fabulous maternity style there is to come along her new motherhood journey.

Taking to Instagram, Ciara showed off her growing baby bump while posing in a cute but sexy, relaxed ‘fit. The entire theme of the shoot screamed ’90s. Ci Ci’s top was a cropped pink and orange checkered knit sweater from Avril 8790, while her jeans were a baggy style from 1989 Studio. Her jewelry was chunky and stacked, including an ADELE choker from Lillian Shalom and pieces from Androhmeda and Emanuele Bicocchi.

Deonte “Deo” Nash styled the look.

In the first shot of the carousel, Ciara and her baby bump posed with a red “lips” phone. The last image in the carousel featured a short video showing off the singer’s exaggerated ’90s hairstyle pigtails and flawless makeup look. Glowing from head to toe, “Ci Ci Mama” gave everything to her nearly 35 million followers.

“This hair is SO FUN!! You betta WERK that belly so happy for you! Keep winning boo,” commented one fan. “Hold on now MOTHA Oh you are such a beautiful and fun Mother!!!! Always enjoy the pregnancy energy ” said another.

Upgrade Your Style and Shop Ciara’s Baby Bump Look

We’ve pulled links to items featured in Ciara’s newest maternity style if you want to make it your own. Check out the links below.

Pink And Orange Crop Top

Retails for $334.

Fun and Funky Denim

Retails for $500.

Guilded Gold Choker

Retails for $2500.

Stacked Jewelry

Jewelry ranges between $65 and $110.

