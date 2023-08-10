Rihanna Debuts Savage X Fenty’s Maternity Line With Some Help From Baby RZA

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna may not be dropping new music, but she is expanding her Fenty empire.

RiRi’s pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, and now she’s ready to put on for the mothers by dropping a maternity line.

The line includes maternity bras, which she modeled on Instagram while breastfeeding her 1-year-old son RZA.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA #SavageXMaternity,” the caption reads as she smiles in the flicks.

Another post confirmed that the bras are part of a small collection that mothers-to-be or their partners (hint hint) can cop right now.

“Not @badgalriri giving us baby fever #SavageXMaternity Our NEW maternity bras are HERE A capsule collection that’s giving comfort, function and support for ur ,” reads the caption.

The SavagexFenty site shows the offering for the “muvas” starts at $44.95 for a bra ($34.95 for VIP members or a deal of 2 for $24.) All feature flaps for easy breastfeeding access. Also, a t-shirt that reads “Make More Babies” in giant letters is available.

Now pregnant with her second child, Rihanna first hinted that RZA would soon have a sibling while performing at Super Bowl LVII with a baby bump.

Prior to the big game, Rocky sat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to talk about the blessing of becoming a first-time father.

“It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things,” he said. “I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” he explained. “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you…to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective. But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

Relive how hype the world was when she revealed the baby bump at the Super Bowl below:

Rihanna Debuts Savage X Fenty’s Maternity Line With Some Help From Baby RZA was originally published on cassiuslife.com