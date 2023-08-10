Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Is Nike going to be releasing a brand new Kobe Bryant sneaker for Kobe Day? It sure looks that way as the Swoosh brand took to social media yesterday to tease it’s latest Black Mamba silhouette, which is sure to become a must-have for Laker and Kobe fanatics alike.

This past June Nike confirmed that they’d be relaunching their Kobe Bryant line Aug. 24 in honor of the fallen NBA icon, and while we all figured they’d restock some of the classic Kobe kicks that we’ve become familiar with, we now know we’ll be getting a new sneaker from the Mamba line.

Keeping the colorway a secret with a black-and-white video teasing the release, Nike simply stated in the caption, “Mamba Forever. The newest shoe in the iconic Kobe line is almost here. Tune into SNKRS ‘Live From the Archive’ (North America only) on August 10 for the unveiling and exclusive details on the upcoming release.”

The way Nike is hyping this one up, we’re sure it’s going to be a raffle release, hence, we’re probably not going to be getting a pair as sneakerbots will eat on Aug. 24. Though we don’t know if this will be an entirely new silhouette or a new colorway of the Kobe 8 (which the sneaker in the video actually looks like), we do know that these will be selling out as everything Kobe Bryant related tends to do.

Luckily, the sneakers will be unveiled during a Nike SNKRS Live From The Archive stream today (Aug. 10) at 5:00 p.m. EDT, so we’ll have a few weeks to build anticipation for the “L” we’re surely be carrying when it’s all said and done.

Check out Nike’s post below and let us know if you’ll be copping a pair of the new Kobe Bryant kicks in the comments section below.

Nike Teases Brand New Kobe Bryant Sneaker For Kobe Day was originally published on hiphopwired.com