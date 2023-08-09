This past January Lil Yachty dropped off his fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here, and though he’s kept a relatively low profile for the past few months, Lil Boat’s been making some waves as of late as if he has something brewing in the kitchen.
This time around the captain of the Sailing Team drops off some new work in “Solo Steppin Crete Boy,” in which Yachty rolls around town draped in an American flag before pulling over and styling in a red Benz in front of a Buddhist monastery to show them the kind of material things that they’re missing out on. Good thing those Buddhists ain’t violent cause that was low-key disrespectful, b. LOL.
Across the pond, UK’s Stormzy styles and profiles without a single piece of ice and for his clip to “Angel In the Marble” attends an elegant event with his peoples while looking ready to be the first Black James Bond.
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DDG, Fat Trel, and more.
LIL YACHTY – “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY”
STORMZY – “ANGEL IN THE MARBLE”
DDG – “RIZZ”
FAT TREL – “NI**A WHAT”
310BABII – “SOAK CITY”
JBEE – “JUST 4 ME”
YUNGEEN ACE – “NOT ALRIGHT, NOT OKAY”
BENNY BANKS – “GLAMOURLESS”
Lil Yachty "Solo Steppin Crete Boy," Stormzy "Angel In The Marble" & More | Daily Visuals
-
