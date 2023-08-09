Attorney Malik Shabazz, Dr. Sebi’s Son Abdul & Richard Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

The Founder of The Black Lawyers for Justice, Malik Shabazz will update us on the case of the two Black men brutalized and tortured by a group of Mississippi white cops. Attorney Shabazz will also show his legal support for any of the members of the Black Community who may face charges from the Riverboat incident. Before we hear from Attorney Shabazz, Dr. Sebi’s son Abdul will join us. Journalist and Talk Show host Richard Muhammad will also talk about the controversial Police killing of Ronald Greene.
