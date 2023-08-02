podcast category header logo 2021
Podcasts

Virginia Pratt, The Faith Panel & Attorney J Wyndal Gordon l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on August 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

We will continue to commemorate Black August by profiling Elmer Geronimo Ji-Jaga Pratt. Geronimo’s sister Virginia Pratt will connect the dots about the life and times of the former Black Panther. Geronimo served 27 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Before we hear from Virginia, The Faith Panel will explain what happens when we die. Before The Faith Panel, Baltimore Criminal Defense Attorney J Wyndal Gordon, The Warrior Lawyer, will update us on the legal fate of the so-called Squeeze Kid.

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Virginia Pratt, The Faith Panel & Attorney J Wyndal Gordon l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Black America Web
Close