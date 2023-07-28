We know that you’re excited about seeing Beyonce in concert, but there are things that you need to be thinking about besides your outfit and the lyrics.
All of Beyonce’s dates are in outdoor arenas. There are some things to consider taking that will definitely make you more comfortable at the event. You want to enjoy all 2.5 hours of the show, so buckle up and get ready to order some things to ensure you’re tour ready! Karen Clark is sharing what she learned during her Renaissance World Tour experience!
Still need tickets to the show? Check out advice from the Better Business Bureau on how to avoid concert scams HERE. They also offer advice on how to avoid fake websites HERE. And if you’re purchasing from a reseller, make sure they’re reputable. Details HERE.
Going To See Beyonce? Here Are The Items You Need To Take With You! was originally published on foxync.com
